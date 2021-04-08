TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 7, 2021 _____ 208 FPUS54 KFWD 080831 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 TXZ119-082230- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ118-082230- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ159-082230- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening. Mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ158-082230- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ104-082230- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ103-082230- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ093-082230- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ092-082230- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ091-082230- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ102-082230- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ101-082230- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ100-082230- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ115-082230- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ116-082230- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ117-082230- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ131-082230- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ132-082230- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ130-082230- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ129-082230- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ141-082230- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ142-082230- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ156-082230- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ157-082230- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ143-082230- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ144-082230- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ133-082230- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ134-082230- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ145-082230- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ146-082230- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ161-082230- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ160-082230- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ174-082230- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ175-082230- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ162-082230- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ147-082230- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ148-082230- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ135-082230- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ122-082230- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ121-082230- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ120-082230- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ105-082230- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ123-082230- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ107-082230- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ106-082230- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ095-082230- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ094-082230- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 331 AM CDT Thu Apr 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain less than 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. More humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. 