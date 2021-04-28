TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-282115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ159-282115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-282115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-282115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ103-282115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-282115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ092-282115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-282115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-282115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ100-282115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ115-282115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ116-282115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ102-282115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-282115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-282115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ132-282115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ130-282115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-282115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-282115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ142-282115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ156-282115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ157-282115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ143-282115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ144-282115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ133-282115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ134-282115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ145-282115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ146-282115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ161-282115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ160-282115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ174-282115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ175-282115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ162-282115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ147-282115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ148-282115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-282115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ122-282115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ121-282115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ120-282115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ105-282115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ123-282115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ107-282115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy

rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ106-282115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ095-282115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TXZ094-282115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening,

then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

