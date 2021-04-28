TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021 _____ 220 FPUS54 KFWD 280804 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 TXZ119-282115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-282115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ159-282115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-282115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ104-282115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ103-282115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-282115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ092-282115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ091-282115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ101-282115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning. Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ100-282115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ115-282115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ116-282115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ102-282115- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ117-282115- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ131-282115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ132-282115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ130-282115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-282115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 ...TORNADO WATCH 116 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ141-282115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ142-282115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ156-282115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ157-282115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ143-282115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ144-282115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ133-282115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ134-282115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-282115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ146-282115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-282115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-282115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-282115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ175-282115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-282115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-282115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-282115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ135-282115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ122-282115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ121-282115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-282115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ105-282115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ123-282115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ107-282115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ106-282115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ095-282115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ094-282115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 304 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather