TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

TXZ119-082145-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ118-082145-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-082145-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ158-082145-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ104-082145-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ103-082145-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ093-082145-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ092-082145-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-082145-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-082145-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-082145-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-082145-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 111 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up

to 110 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ116-082145-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-117-082145-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-082145-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ132-082145-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ130-082145-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ129-082145-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141-082145-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-082145-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ156-082145-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ157-082145-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ143-082145-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ144-082145-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-082145-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ134-082145-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-082145-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-082145-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ161-082145-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ160-082145-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ174-082145-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ175-082145-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ162-082145-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ147-082145-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ148-082145-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ135-082145-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ122-082145-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-082145-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ120-082145-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ105-082145-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ123-082145-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ107-082145-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ106-082145-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ095-082145-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ094-082145-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

319 AM CDT Tue Jun 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

