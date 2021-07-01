TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

TXZ119-012315-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ118-012315-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ159-012315-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ158-012315-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ104-012315-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ103-012315-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ093-012315-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ092-012315-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-012315-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ101-012315-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-012315-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-012315-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ116-012315-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-117-012315-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ131-012315-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ132-012315-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ130-012315-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ129-012315-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ141-012315-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperatures falling

into the mid 80s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ142-012315-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ156-012315-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ157-012315-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the

afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ143-012315-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Temperatures

falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ144-012315-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ133-012315-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ134-012315-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-012315-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ146-012315-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ161-012315-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the mid 80s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ160-012315-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ174-012315-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ175-012315-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ162-012315-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ147-012315-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ148-012315-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming

mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ135-012315-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TXZ122-012315-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ121-012315-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ120-012315-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

TXZ105-012315-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ123-012315-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ107-012315-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ106-012315-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

TXZ095-012315-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ094-012315-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

300 AM CDT Thu Jul 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

