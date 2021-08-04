TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 _____ 729 FPUS54 KFWD 040809 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 TXZ119-042300- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ118-042300- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ159-042300- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ158-042300- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ104-042300- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ103-042300- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ093-042300- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ092-042300- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ091-042300- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ101-042300- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ100-042300- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ115-042300- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ116-042300- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ102-117-042300- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ131-042300- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ132-042300- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ130-042300- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ129-042300- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ141-042300- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. $$ TXZ142-042300- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ156-042300- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ157-042300- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ143-042300- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ144-042300- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ133-042300- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ134-042300- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ145-042300- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ146-042300- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ161-042300- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ160-042300- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ174-042300- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ175-042300- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ162-042300- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ147-042300- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ148-042300- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ135-042300- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ122-042300- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ121-042300- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ120-042300- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ105-042300- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ123-042300- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ107-042300- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ106-042300- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ095-042300- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ094-042300- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 309 AM CDT Wed Aug 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. 