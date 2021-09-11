TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 10, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

TXZ119-112115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ118-112115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ159-112115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ158-112115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ104-112115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ103-112115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ093-112115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ092-112115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ091-112115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ101-112115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ100-112115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ115-112115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ116-112115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ102-117-112115-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ131-112115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-112115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ130-112115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ129-112115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ141-112115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ142-112115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ156-112115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ157-112115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ143-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ144-112115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ133-112115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ134-112115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ145-112115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ146-112115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ161-112115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ160-112115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ174-112115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ175-112115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

TXZ162-112115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ147-112115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ148-112115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ135-112115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ122-112115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ121-112115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ120-112115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ105-112115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Humid with highs around

90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

TXZ123-112115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ107-112115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ106-112115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ095-112115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps

an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ094-112115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

311 AM CDT Sat Sep 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the evening. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

