TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 24, 2021 _____ 121 FPUS54 KFWD 250815 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 TXZ119-252115- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ118-252115- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ159-252115- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ158-252115- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ104-252115- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ103-252115- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ093-252115- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ092-252115- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ091-252115- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ101-252115- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ100-252115- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ115-252115- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ116-252115- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ102-117-252115- Wise-Parker- Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford, and Briar 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ131-252115- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ132-252115- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ130-252115- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ129-252115- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ141-252115- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ142-252115- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ156-252115- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ157-252115- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ143-252115- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ144-252115- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ133-252115- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ134-252115- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ145-252115- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ146-252115- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ161-252115- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ160-252115- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ174-252115- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ175-252115- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ162-252115- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ147-252115- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ148-252115- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ135-252115- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ122-252115- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ121-252115- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ120-252115- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ105-252115- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 ...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ123-252115- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ107-252115- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ106-252115- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ095-252115- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ094-252115- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 315 AM CDT Sat Sep 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. 