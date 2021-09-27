TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

Dallas-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

Tarrant-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

McLennan-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Bell-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Collin-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

Denton-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

Grayson-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Cooke-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Montague-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Jack-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Young-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Stephens-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Palo Pinto-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Wise-Parker-

Wise-Parker-

Including the cities of Decatur, Bridgeport, Weatherford,

and Briar

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Hood-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Somervell-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Erath-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Eastland-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Comanche-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

Mills-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

Lampasas-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

Coryell-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Hamilton-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

Bosque-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Johnson-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

Ellis-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Hill-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Navarro-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Limestone-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Falls-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Milam-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Robertson-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

$$

Leon-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Freestone-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Anderson-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Henderson-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Van Zandt-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Kaufman-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Rockwall-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Hunt-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Rains-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

Hopkins-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Delta-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Lamar-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Fannin-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

322 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

