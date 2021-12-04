TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

TXZ119-041015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ118-041015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ159-041015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ158-041015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ104-041015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ103-041015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ093-041015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ092-041015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ091-041015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ102-041015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ101-041015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ100-041015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ115-041015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ116-041015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ117-041015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ131-041015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ132-041015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ130-041015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ129-041015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ141-041015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ142-041015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ156-041015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ157-041015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ143-041015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ144-041015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ133-041015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ134-041015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ145-041015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the

morning, then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ146-041015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ161-041015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ160-041015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ174-041015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ175-041015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ162-041015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning,

then partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ147-041015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ148-041015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ135-041015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ122-041015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ121-041015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ120-041015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ105-041015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ123-041015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ107-041015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ106-041015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ095-041015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ094-041015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

114 AM CST Sat Dec 4 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

