TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 29, 2021 _____ 151 FPUS54 KFWD 300921 ZFPFWD Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 TXZ119-302215- Dallas- Including the city of Dallas 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ118-302215- Tarrant- Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ159-302215- McLennan- Including the city of Waco 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ158-302215- Bell- Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ104-302215- Collin- Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ103-302215- Denton- Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville, and Flower Mound 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ093-302215- Grayson- Including the cities of Sherman and Denison 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ092-302215- Cooke- Including the city of Gainesville 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ091-302215- Montague- Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ102-302215- Wise- Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ101-302215- Jack- Including the city of Jacksboro 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ100-302215- Young- Including the cities of Graham and Olney 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ115-302215- Stephens- Including the city of Breckenridge 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ116-302215- Palo Pinto- Including the city of Mineral Wells 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ117-302215- Parker- Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind chill values around 20 in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ131-302215- Hood- Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ132-302215- Somervell- Including the city of Glen Rose 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ130-302215- Erath- Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ129-302215- Eastland- Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ141-302215- Comanche- Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ142-302215- Mills- Including the city of Goldthwaite 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ156-302215- Lampasas- Including the city of Lampasas 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ157-302215- Coryell- Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ143-302215- Hamilton- Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ144-302215- Bosque- Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ133-302215- Johnson- Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ134-302215- Ellis- Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ145-302215- Hill- Including the city of Hillsboro 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ146-302215- Navarro- Including the city of Corsicana 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ161-302215- Limestone- Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ160-302215- Falls- Including the city of Marlin 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ174-302215- Milam- Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ175-302215- Robertson- Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill values as low as 15 in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ162-302215- Leon- Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee, and Oakwood 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ147-302215- Freestone- Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ148-302215- Anderson- Including the city of Palestine 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ135-302215- Henderson- Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ122-302215- Van Zandt- Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van, and Edgewood 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ121-302215- Kaufman- Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ120-302215- Rockwall- Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ105-302215- Hunt- Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ123-302215- Rains- Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as 10 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ107-302215- Hopkins- Including the city of Sulphur Springs 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ106-302215- Delta- Including the city of Cooper 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ095-302215- Lamar- Including the city of Paris 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ094-302215- Fannin- Including the city of Bonham 321 AM CST Thu Dec 30 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 above. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as 5 above in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather