TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

634 FPUS54 KFWD 200905

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

TXZ119-202215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ118-202215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ159-202215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ158-202215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ104-202215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ103-202215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ093-202215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

6 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 16. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ092-202215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming 10 to 20 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 4 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ091-202215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 4 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ102-202215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 6 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ101-202215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 4 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ100-202215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 5 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 12. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ115-202215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ116-202215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ117-202215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ131-202215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ132-202215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ130-202215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ129-202215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 6 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ141-202215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ142-202215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Wind chill

values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 8 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ156-202215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 11.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ157-202215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ143-202215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ144-202215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ133-202215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 above.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ134-202215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ145-202215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ146-202215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ161-202215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ160-202215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ174-202215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 11.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ175-202215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ162-202215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 40. North winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 19.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ147-202215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 17.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ148-202215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ135-202215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 18.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ122-202215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 16.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ121-202215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ120-202215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind

chill values as low as 9 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ105-202215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ123-202215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 14.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ107-202215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 13.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ106-202215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ095-202215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 10 above.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ094-202215-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

305 AM CST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 7 above this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 17. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

