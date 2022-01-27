TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

100 FPUS54 KFWD 270700

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

TXZ119-271015-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ118-271015-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ159-271015-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ158-271015-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ104-271015-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

mid 50s.

TXZ103-271015-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of sleet. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ093-271015-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers,

snow showers and sleet. No snow or sleet accumulation expected.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ092-271015-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers, snow

showers and sleet. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Much cooler with highs around 50.

TXZ091-271015-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs

around 50.

TXZ102-271015-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ101-271015-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ100-271015-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ115-271015-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ116-271015-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ117-271015-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ131-271015-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TXZ132-271015-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

TXZ130-271015-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ129-271015-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ141-271015-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ142-271015-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

TXZ156-271015-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ157-271015-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ143-271015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TXZ144-271015-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ133-271015-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ134-271015-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ145-271015-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ146-271015-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ161-271015-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs around 60.

TXZ160-271015-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ174-271015-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 30. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ175-271015-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ162-271015-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TXZ147-271015-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ148-271015-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Showers likely. Cooler with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

TXZ135-271015-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ122-271015-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a

slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

TXZ121-271015-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ120-271015-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ105-271015-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a

slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ123-271015-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles with a

slight chance of sleet. No sleet accumulation expected. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperatures falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

TXZ107-271015-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight

chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation

expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ106-271015-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight

chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation

expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

TXZ095-271015-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight

chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation

expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ094-271015-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

100 AM CST Thu Jan 27 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of sprinkles, a slight

chance of sleet and snow showers. No snow or sleet accumulation

expected. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

