Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ237-090900-
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...around
60 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ196-090900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ195-090900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ214-090900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ210-090900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ227-090900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ238-090900-
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper 50s coast.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...
around 60 coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the mid
70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s
inland...in the upper 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ198-090900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ213-090900-
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ163-090900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ235-090900-
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...
in the lower 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ200-090900-
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ176-090900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ236-090900-
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper
50s inland...in the lower 60s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in
the upper 50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s inland...in the
mid 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50 inland...
in the mid 50s coast.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ199-090900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in
the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ179-090900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ178-090900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ164-090900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ177-090900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ212-090900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ197-090900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ226-090900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
1056 PM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
