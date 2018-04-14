TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

149 FPUS54 KHGX 140457

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

TXZ211-140900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ237-140900-

Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,

and Pearland

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the

lower 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around

60 coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...

in the mid 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ196-140900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ195-140900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ214-140900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in

the upper 40s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the

mid 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ210-140900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ227-140900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,

and Sugar Land

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ238-140900-

Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,

and Texas City

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 20 to 30 mph coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid

50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s

coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper

70s coast.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ198-140900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ213-140900-

Harris-

Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,

and Tomball

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ163-140900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ235-140900-

Jackson-

Including the city of Edna

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the

lower 50s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the

lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around

80 coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ200-140900-

Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ176-140900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ236-140900-

Matagorda-

Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...

in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Coast, gusts

to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid

50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in

the upper 60s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ199-140900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ179-140900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ178-140900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ164-140900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ177-140900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ212-140900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

TXZ197-140900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ226-140900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton

1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts

to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

