TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 1:04 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, Freeport, Lake Jackson,
and Pearland
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60 inland...in the
lower 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the lower
50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s inland...around
60 coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...
in the mid 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Lake Somerville
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, and Winnie
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in
the upper 40s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to
60 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of Missouri City, Richmond, Rosenberg,
and Sugar Land
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood, Galveston, League City,
and Texas City
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to
20 mph in the evening shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph inland...northwest 20 to 30 mph coast.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s inland...
in the lower 50s coast. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in the mid
50s coast. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60 inland...in the lower 60s
coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Harris-
Including the cities of Houston, Humble, Katy, Pasadena,
and Tomball
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting
to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Jackson-
Including the city of Edna
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in the
lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s inland...around
80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Lows
in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Matagorda-
Including the cities of Bay City and Palacios
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast. South winds 15 to 20 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s inland...
in the mid 40s coast. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Coast, gusts
to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the mid
50s coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in
the lower 60s coast.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in
the upper 60s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the
upper 60s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe, The Woodlands, and Willis
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan, Livingston, and Onalaska
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
...TORNADO WATCH 45 IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT SATURDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening
increasing to 80 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, and Prairie View
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening increasing to
70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Cooler. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo, Pierce, and Wharton
1157 PM CDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest with gusts
to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
