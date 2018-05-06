TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

124 FPUS54 KHGX 060757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

TXZ211-062100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-062100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ337-062100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-062100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-062100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-062100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-062100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper 60s

coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s inland...around

70 coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s inland...in the mid 80s coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

around 70 coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...

in the lower 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-062100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-062100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-062100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-062100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-062100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-062100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-062100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-062100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-062100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-062100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-062100-

Coastal Jackson-

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-062100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-062100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon then

becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-062100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-062100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-062100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny in the

morning then becoming sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-062100-

Matagorda Islands-

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting

to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-062100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-062100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-062100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-062100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-062100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-062100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-062100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

256 AM CDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

