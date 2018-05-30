TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 10:54 pm, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
TXZ211-300900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-300900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-300900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-300900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ196-300900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-300900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-300900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper
70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s
inland...in the upper 80s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s
coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ210-300900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-300900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ238-300900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-300900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around
90 coast.
TXZ438-300900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-300900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-300900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-300900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-300900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-300900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-300900-
Coastal Jackson-
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-300900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-300900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-300900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-300900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-300900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ436-300900-
Matagorda Islands-
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ199-300900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-300900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-300900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-300900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-300900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-300900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-300900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-300900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
941 PM CDT Tue May 29 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
