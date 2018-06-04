TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast

TX El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast for Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

289 FPUS54 KEPZ 041104

ZFPEPZ

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest-Southcentral New Mexico-Far West Texas

National Weather Service El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

TXZ418-042345-

Western El Paso County-

Including the cities of Downtown El Paso, West El Paso,

and Upper Valley

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ419-042345-

Eastern/Central El Paso County-

Including the cities of East and Northeast El Paso, Socorro,

and Fort Bliss

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ420-042345-

Northern Hudspeth Highlands/Hueco Mountains-

Including the cities of Hueco Tanks and Loma Linda

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ423-042345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso/Western Hudspeth Counties-

Including the cities of Fabens, Fort Hancock, and Tornillo

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

TXZ424-042345-

Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County-

Including the city of Indian Hot Springs

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ422-042345-

Southern Hudspeth Highlands-

Including the city of Sierra Blanca

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 95 to 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ421-042345-

Salt Basin-

Including the cities of Cornudas, Dell City, and Salt Flat

504 AM MDT Mon Jun 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 100. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather