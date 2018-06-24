TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Updated 8:43 am, Sunday, June 24, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018





Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-242100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-242100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
inland...south 15 to 25 mph coast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
around 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-242100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-242100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to
25 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 30 mph in
the morning decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
727 AM CDT Sun Jun 24 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

