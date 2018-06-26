TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

TXZ211-260900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-260900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ337-260900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ437-260900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ196-260900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-260900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

TXZ214-260900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around

90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ210-260900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-260900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-260900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ338-260900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

in the lower 80s coast. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-260900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ198-260900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ213-260900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-260900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-260900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-260900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-260900-

Coastal Jackson-

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ200-260900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-260900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-260900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-260900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-260900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ436-260900-

Matagorda Islands-

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-260900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-260900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-260900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

TXZ164-260900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-260900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-260900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-260900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-260900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1026 PM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

