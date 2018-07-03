TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
Published 4:48 am, Tuesday, July 3, 2018
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 2, 2018
353 FPUS54 KHGX 030842
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 030841
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
TXZ211-032100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ237-032100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ337-032100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-032100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ196-032100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-032100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting
to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent in the
morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-032100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-032100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ227-032100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-032100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ338-032100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-032100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-032100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ213-032100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as
warm. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-032100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late afternoon. A 40 percent chance late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-032100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ235-032100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the
morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-032100-
Coastal Jackson-
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-032100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in
the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-032100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the
morning decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ176-032100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly sunny
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ236-032100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming south
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ336-032100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-032100-
Matagorda Islands-
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-032100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. A 30 percent chance late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-032100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-032100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-032100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-032100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-032100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-032100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ226-032100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
341 AM CDT Tue Jul 3 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers