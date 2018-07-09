TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
TXZ211-090900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ237-090900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-090900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
morning increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-090900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ196-090900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-090900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-090900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the
upper 80s coast.
TXZ210-090900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-090900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ238-090900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-090900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
in the lower 80s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-090900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-090900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early
morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-090900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-090900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-090900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late evening and early
morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent early in the evening
decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ235-090900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ335-090900-
Coastal Jackson-
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-090900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-090900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ176-090900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ236-090900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then
isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-090900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ436-090900-
Matagorda Islands-
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ199-090900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening, then a 20 percent chance
late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-090900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with
scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly
cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-090900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-090900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the late
evening and early morning. Partly cloudy late. Patchy fog late.
Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-090900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy
late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
late evening and early morning. Patchy fog late. Lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent early in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-090900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
942 PM CDT Sun Jul 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog late. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
clo