TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150127
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 150126
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
TXZ211-150900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ237-150900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ337-150900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-150900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ196-150900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ195-150900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ214-150900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to
30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...
around 80 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s inland...in the lower 80s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ210-150900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ227-150900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ238-150900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ338-150900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s
coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s inland...around 80 coast.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-150900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ198-150900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ213-150900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ313-150900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to
109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ163-150900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ235-150900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ335-150900-
Coastal Jackson-
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ200-150900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ300-150900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ176-150900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ236-150900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ336-150900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-150900-
Matagorda Islands-
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ199-150900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent
in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ179-150900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly
clear in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ178-150900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ164-150900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then
becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ177-150900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly
cloudy in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ212-150900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ197-150900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy
after midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny
in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ226-150900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
826 PM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather