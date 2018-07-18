TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

TXZ211-190900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ237-190900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-190900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-190900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-190900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-190900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

TXZ214-190900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the mid 90s coast.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the

mid 90s coast.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s inland...in the

mid 90s coast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ210-190900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-190900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ238-190900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ338-190900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s inland...in the

lower 90s coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ438-190900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 107 to 112.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-190900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ213-190900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ313-190900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-190900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ235-190900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-190900-

Coastal Jackson-

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-190900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ300-190900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming southwest and decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ176-190900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ236-190900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-190900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly sunny early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-190900-

Matagorda Islands-

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ199-190900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly cloudy in

the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ179-190900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ178-190900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ164-190900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ177-190900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ212-190900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ197-190900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ226-190900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

412 PM CDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

