TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 310842
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 310842
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
TXZ211-312100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ237-312100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Light winds late becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-312100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ437-312100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-312100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph late shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ195-312100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ214-312100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then a 50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...
in the mid 70s coast. East winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ210-312100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance.
Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ227-312100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the
northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ238-312100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around
5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ338-312100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the
northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ438-312100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ198-312100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ213-312100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ313-312100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ163-312100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph early
in the morning shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 20 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ235-312100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy early in
the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to
the west in the morning, then shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ335-312100-
Coastal Jackson-
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph late shifting to
the west in the morning, then shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ200-312100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ300-312100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a
50 percent chance. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ176-312100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing
to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 20 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ236-312100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-312100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ436-312100-
Matagorda Islands-
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ199-312100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting
to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ179-312100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ178-312100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy in the
morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ164-312100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West
winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the north in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ177-312100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the
afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning shifting to the
north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing
to 60 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ212-312100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance.
Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the
morning shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ197-312100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph early in the morning
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ226-312100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
342 AM CDT Tue Jul 31 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
late shifting to the northwest.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather