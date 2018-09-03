TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

HGXZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030842

ZFPHGX

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent

late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph late. Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to

80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the

southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northeast winds around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast.

Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph late shifting

to the southeast. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to

90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the southeast.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late

increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the southeast.

Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the

morning, then decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late

increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then decreasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph late. Chance of rain

50 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Heat index

readings 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain likely late. Thunderstorms, showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers early in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then

decreasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...Thunderstorms and showers likely late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

late. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the morning,

then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-032100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-032100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

342 AM CDT Mon Sep 3 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunders