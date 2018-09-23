TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

TXZ211-230900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. Cooler. Lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-230900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-230900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-230900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-230900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy late. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-230900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-230900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-230900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly

cloudy late. Cooler. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-230900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in

the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-230900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ338-230900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-230900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ198-230900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the evening increasing to 30 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-230900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph early in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ313-230900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-230900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ235-230900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-230900-

Coastal Jackson-

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a

40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-230900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-230900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ176-230900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in

the evening increasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-230900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in

the evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-230900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent early in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-230900-

Matagorda Islands-

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

early in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-230900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph early in the evening

shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent

early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-230900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and

isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early in the

evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-230900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ164-230900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-230900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

957 PM CDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the

evening. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent early in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 60