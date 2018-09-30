TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 300513
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 300512
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ211-300900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ237-300900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ337-300900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ437-300900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ196-300900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the
morning. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ195-300900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ214-300900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of
thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to
40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ210-300900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ227-300900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ238-300900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ338-300900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until late
night. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Showers
likely late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ438-300900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 60 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms until late
afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph in the
morning becoming southeast and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ198-300900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ213-300900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening, then a
40 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ313-300900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ163-300900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ235-300900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A
chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ335-300900-
Coastal Jackson-
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ200-300900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ300-300900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ176-300900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ236-300900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ336-300900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ436-300900-
Matagorda Islands-
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the evening,
then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-300900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms late. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ179-300900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A 20 percent chance of showers late. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning
increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ178-300900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ164-300900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and a chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ177-300900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.
Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ212-300900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
late. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ197-300900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ226-300900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1212 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A
chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in
the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance late. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in t