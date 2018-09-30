TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018
_____
HGXZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 300913
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 300912
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
TXZ211-302100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early
in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ237-302100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ337-302100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ437-302100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ196-302100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ195-302100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight, then mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ214-302100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-302100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ227-302100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ238-302100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ338-302100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ438-302100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ198-302100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ213-302100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ313-302100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing
to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ163-302100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ235-302100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ335-302100-
Coastal Jackson-
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ200-302100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ300-302100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ176-302100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ236-302100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ336-302100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the
evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ436-302100-
Matagorda Islands-
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ199-302100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight
chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ179-302100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ178-302100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after
midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late
evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent
in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ164-302100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon.
$$
TXZ177-302100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and
overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGH