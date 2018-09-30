TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early

in the morning. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the evening. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight, then mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

in the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing

to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the

evening. A chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

late, then showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A chance of

showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in

the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight

chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in the late

evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent

in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning. A 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGH