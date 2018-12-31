TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 30, 2018
_____
821 FPUS54 KHGX 310813
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 310813
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
TXZ211-312200-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ237-312200-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the morning.
A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ337-312200-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ437-312200-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ196-312200-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers
early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ195-312200-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ214-312200-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 80 percent
in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the
upper 40s coast. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...
around 40 coast.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid
40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ210-312200-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ227-312200-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ238-312200-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in
the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ338-312200-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent early in
the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper
40s coast.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ438-312200-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ198-312200-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ213-312200-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers late. Isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as cool. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ313-312200-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ163-312200-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms late, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early
in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon.
Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ235-312200-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not as
cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ335-312200-
Coastal Jackson-
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in
the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and afternoon. Not
as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then clearing. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting
to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ200-312200-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent
early in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ300-312200-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent late increasing to 80 percent in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ176-312200-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ236-312200-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ336-312200-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ436-312200-
Matagorda Islands-
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms
late, then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows
around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ199-312200-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ179-312200-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ178-312200-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the morning. Partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ164-312200-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ177-312200-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ212-312200-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening shifting to the west after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ197-312200-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon
then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers and
isolated thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers
early in the morning. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers, colder. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ226-312200-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
213 AM CST Mon Dec 31 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy in the late
morning and afternoon. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler. Highs around 50. North winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
