TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

350 FPUS54 KHGX 250927

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 250926

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

TXZ211-252200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ237-252200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-252200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-252200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ196-252200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ195-252200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ214-252200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the

upper 40s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ210-252200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ227-252200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-252200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-252200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...around

50 coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s inland...

around 40 coast.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ438-252200-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ198-252200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ213-252200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in

the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ313-252200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ163-252200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-252200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ335-252200-

Coastal Jackson-

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ200-252200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ300-252200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight

then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ176-252200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly sunny until late

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-252200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ336-252200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-252200-

Matagorda Islands-

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ199-252200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ179-252200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ178-252200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the late morning and

early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ164-252200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ177-252200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-252200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ197-252200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the west after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ226-252200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

326 AM CST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly clear late then becoming partly cloudy early in

the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows around

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather