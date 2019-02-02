TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 1, 2019

_____

126 FPUS54 KHGX 020427

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 020427

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

TXZ211-021000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ237-021000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas

of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ337-021000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ437-021000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ196-021000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ195-021000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late. Areas of fog

late. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Colder. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ214-021000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s inland...around 70 coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ210-021000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ227-021000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ238-021000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ338-021000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s inland...around 70 coast. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ438-021000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ198-021000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ213-021000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ313-021000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ163-021000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ235-021000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ335-021000-

Coastal Jackson-

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ200-021000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ300-021000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ176-021000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into

the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ236-021000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ336-021000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog late. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ436-021000-

Matagorda Islands-

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ199-021000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the

morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ179-021000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in

the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ178-021000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into

the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ164-021000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the late evening and early

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the

upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ177-021000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ212-021000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1027 PM CST Fri Feb 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog late. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of