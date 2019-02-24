TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

_____

055 FPUS54 KHGX 240542

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 240542

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

TXZ211-241000-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ237-241000-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ337-241000-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ437-241000-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ196-241000-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ195-241000-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ214-241000-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s

inland...around 70 coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the lower 70s

coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s inland...in the upper

50s coast. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ210-241000-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ227-241000-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising

after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ238-241000-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ338-241000-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s inland...in

the lower 60s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ438-241000-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ198-241000-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ213-241000-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ313-241000-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ163-241000-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ235-241000-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ335-241000-

Coastal Jackson-

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ200-241000-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ300-241000-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ176-241000-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ236-241000-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ336-241000-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ436-241000-

Matagorda Islands-

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ199-241000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ179-241000-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening

increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ178-241000-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening

increasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ164-241000-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ177-241000-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ212-241000-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ197-241000-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ226-241000-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1142 PM CST Sat Feb 23 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather