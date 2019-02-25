TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
TXZ211-251000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ237-251000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with
a 30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ337-251000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ437-251000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then a 20 percent
chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ196-251000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ195-251000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ214-251000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s
inland...in the lower 70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s inland...in the
lower 70s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ210-251000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ227-251000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ238-251000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Cloudy with a
30 percent chance late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ338-251000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ438-251000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs around
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ198-251000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ213-251000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ313-251000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ163-251000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ235-251000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ335-251000-
Coastal Jackson-
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ200-251000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ300-251000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ176-251000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ236-251000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ336-251000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows around 60.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ436-251000-
Matagorda Islands-
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy
with a 40 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
East winds around 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening
increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ199-251000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ179-251000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ178-251000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ164-251000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ177-251000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Clear until late night then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ212-251000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ197-251000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ226-251000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
557 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
