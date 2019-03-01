TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019
_____
753 FPUS54 KHGX 012057
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 012057
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
TXZ211-021000-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ237-021000-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ337-021000-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ437-021000-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ196-021000-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ195-021000-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ214-021000-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s inland...
around 40 coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in the
lower 50s coast.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the upper 60s coast.
$$
TXZ210-021000-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much colder. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ227-021000-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ238-021000-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ338-021000-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in
the morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s
inland...in the upper 60s coast.
$$
TXZ438-021000-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows
around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ198-021000-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ213-021000-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into
the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ313-021000-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ163-021000-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Light winds early in the evening becoming northeast around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ235-021000-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Much
colder. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ335-021000-
Coastal Jackson-
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ200-021000-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Light winds early in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph
in the evening, then shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ300-021000-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ176-021000-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ236-021000-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into
the lower 60s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in
the morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 40. North
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ336-021000-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs around
50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ436-021000-
Matagorda Islands-
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Areas of
fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Much colder. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs
around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ199-021000-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around
5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the
mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ179-021000-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ178-021000-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ164-021000-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light
winds early in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ177-021000-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds early in the evening becoming northeast around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ212-021000-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ197-021000-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the evening, then
a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer. Lows in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming
north increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ226-021000-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
257 PM CST Fri Mar 1 2019
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle early in the
evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog. Warmer.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into the
upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the
morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather