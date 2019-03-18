TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

TXZ211-182100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows

around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ196-182100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ195-182100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...in

the lower 50s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s inland...

in the lower 50s coast.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50 inland...in the

mid 50s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s inland...in the

upper 60s coast.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-182100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-182100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ198-182100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ213-182100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ163-182100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-182100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until

late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ176-182100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ199-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ179-182100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ178-182100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ164-182100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ177-182100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ212-182100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ197-182100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ226-182100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

327 AM CDT Mon Mar 18 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

