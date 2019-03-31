TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 30, 2019
_____
728 FPUS54 KHGX 310558
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 310557
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
TXZ211-310900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ237-310900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ337-310900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after midnight
then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ437-310900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ196-310900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ195-310900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ214-310900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly clear late. Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s
coast. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s inland...in the mid 40s coast. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s inland...in the
mid 60s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s inland...in
the mid 50s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s
inland...in the mid 70s coast.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
TXZ210-310900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ227-310900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ238-310900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ338-310900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning,
then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs
in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s inland...in the upper 40s coast. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ438-310900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy, cooler. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy early in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ198-310900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the
afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ213-310900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ313-310900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph
in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ163-310900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly
cloudy late. Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ235-310900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ335-310900-
Coastal Jackson-
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ200-310900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ300-310900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ176-310900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Much colder. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ236-310900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ336-310900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Breezy. Much cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 40 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ436-310900-
Matagorda Islands-
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Windy, cooler. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy,
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph in the
morning decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-310900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening increasing to around 15 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ179-310900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
$$
TXZ178-310900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ164-310900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ177-310900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much colder. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming
partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ212-310900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in
the evening increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to
35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ197-310900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Much cooler. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. A
20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ226-310900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
1257 AM CDT Sun Mar 31 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear after
midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather