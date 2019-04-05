TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 4, 2019
_____
926 FPUS54 KHGX 050613
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 050613
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
TXZ211-050900-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ237-050900-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ337-050900-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ437-050900-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas
of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ196-050900-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ195-050900-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ214-050900-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80 inland...in the
upper 70s coast. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s inland...in the mid 70s coast. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s inland...in the mid
60s coast.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
$$
TXZ210-050900-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ227-050900-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ238-050900-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ338-050900-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 inland...in the upper
70s coast.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ438-050900-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Areas of fog. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ198-050900-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ213-050900-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ313-050900-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ163-050900-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ235-050900-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ335-050900-
Coastal Jackson-
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ200-050900-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ300-050900-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ176-050900-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ236-050900-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ336-050900-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ436-050900-
Matagorda Islands-
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Areas of fog early in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy
after midnight. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas
of fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ199-050900-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ179-050900-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ178-050900-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ164-050900-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ177-050900-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ212-050900-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ197-050900-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the
afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ226-050900-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
113 AM CDT Fri Apr 5 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather