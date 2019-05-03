TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 2, 2019

_____

008 FPUS54 KHGX 030828

ZFPHGX

FPUS54 KHGX 030827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

TXZ211-032100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-032100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-032100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent

in the evening increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-032100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-032100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent late

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ195-032100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers, thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-032100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Inland, gusts to 25 mph late

then 40 mph in the afternoon. Coast, gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower 70s coast.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-032100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-032100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-032100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing to

70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-032100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Inland, gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning

increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s inland...in the lower 80s coast. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-032100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening increasing

to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-032100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely late. Showers likely. Thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening shifting to the

north after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ213-032100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning decreasing to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-032100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-032100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent late decreasing to 50 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-032100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late increasing to 50 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-032100-

Coastal Jackson-

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-032100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late then 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-032100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent

early in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing

to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-032100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent early in the morning increasing to 80 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ236-032100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent late increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-032100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-032100-

Matagorda Islands-

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late

increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

around 5 mph in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to

30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ199-032100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent

late increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-032100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms late. A chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent late decreasing to 30 percent in the morning,

then increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent in the evening increasing to 80 percent after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-032100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then

showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall late. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent early in the morning increasing to 60 percent in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent

in the evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-032100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

327 AM CDT Fri May 3 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall late. Some thunderstorm