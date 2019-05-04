TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

TXZ211-040900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ237-040900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ337-040900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-040900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-040900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-040900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ214-040900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph in the morning

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent

in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ210-040900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ227-040900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ238-040900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-040900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent in the

morning decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ438-040900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-040900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-040900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-040900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ163-040900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-040900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-040900-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms after midnight, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 20 percent

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ200-040900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ300-040900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight, then showers and thunderstorms late. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon, then

a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent in the morning decreasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-040900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-040900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing

to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ336-040900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ436-040900-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

early in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-040900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 128 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in

the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ179-040900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ178-040900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CDT Sat May 4 2019

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clou