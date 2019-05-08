TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

decreasing to 20 percent in the morning, then increasing to

40 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late

increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

increasing to 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s inland...in the lower

70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in

the evening increasing to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s inland...in the upper

60s coast. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers until afternoon. A

chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon, then showers and

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to

50 percent in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening increasing to

80 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing

to 90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning.

A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers late, then

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Jackson-

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent increasing to

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the

morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers until

afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms until late afternoon,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent early in the morning increasing to 30 percent in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the

evening increasing to 80 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening increasing to

90 percent after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers late, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Cooler. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early in the morning. A

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent increasing to 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

morning increasing to 70 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

412 AM CDT Wed May 8 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers early in the morning. A chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows