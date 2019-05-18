TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
TXZ211-182100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ237-182100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ337-182100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ437-182100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ196-182100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ195-182100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-182100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ210-182100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-182100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ238-182100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ338-182100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ438-182100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms early in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning
and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ198-182100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing
to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ213-182100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ313-182100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ163-182100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-182100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ335-182100-
Coastal Jackson-
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ200-182100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ300-182100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ176-182100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in
the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ236-182100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ336-182100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ436-182100-
Matagorda Islands-
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent late increasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ199-182100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ179-182100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ178-182100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent in the evening decreasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ164-182100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ177-182100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until late night then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the
evening decreasing to 50 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ212-182100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ197-182100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be
severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent increasing to 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 20 to 25 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ226-182100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
241 AM CDT Sat May 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late, then
a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
