TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

TXZ211-190900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-190900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-190900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-190900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ196-190900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ195-190900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-190900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly

cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-190900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-190900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ238-190900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-190900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-190900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-190900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers early in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-190900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ313-190900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-190900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent in the evening

decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-190900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-190900-

Coastal Jackson-

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ200-190900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent in the evening increasing to 70 percent after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-190900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the evening

increasing to 70 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-190900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 30 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-190900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-190900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-190900-

Matagorda Islands-

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ199-190900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening increasing to 45 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the

morning. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ179-190900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening decreasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ178-190900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Thunderstorms and showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

evening increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-190900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the evening

decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers until

late afternoon, then partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ177-190900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

...TORNADO WATCH 190 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms and showers

likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the

evening decreasing to 40 percent after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ212-190900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-190900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance late.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-190900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

1257 AM CDT Sun May 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

