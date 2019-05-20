TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

TXZ211-200900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ237-200900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-200900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-200900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-200900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ195-200900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-200900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-200900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-200900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ238-200900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-200900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-200900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ198-200900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ213-200900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ313-200900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ163-200900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent

in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ235-200900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ335-200900-

Coastal Jackson-

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ200-200900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-200900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ176-200900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-200900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TXZ336-200900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TXZ436-200900-

Matagorda Islands-

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

TXZ199-200900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ179-200900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-200900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after

midnight. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ164-200900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-200900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy late. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ212-200900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

TXZ197-200900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-200900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

142 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

