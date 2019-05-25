TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in

the morning increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles late. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the

evening. Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered sprinkles late. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening, then

scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s.

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy in the

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy after midnight then becoming mostly cloudy late. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening. Scattered sprinkles

late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sat May 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles early in the morning.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph late increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkles in the evening.

Scattered sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

