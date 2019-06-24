TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
_____
387 FPUS54 KHGX 240758
ZFPHGX
FPUS54 KHGX 240757
ZFPHGX
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph early in the
morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent decreasing to
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late.
Chance of rain 70 percent late increasing to 90 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late increasing to
near 100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 80. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ196-242100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ195-242100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph late shifting to the southeast 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in
the upper 70s coast.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in the mid 70s
coast.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the
upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
to 30 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph late
shifting to the southeast. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to 90 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
$$
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in the morning,
then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph late shifting to the
southeast. Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
30 mph early in the morning. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ163-242100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph
late. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in
the morning, then decreasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,
then showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent late decreasing to 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the
southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent decreasing to
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ176-242100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late. Chance of rain
70 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A chance
of showers and thunderstorms late, then showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent late increasing to near 100 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then a 30 percent chance late.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy late in
the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late.
Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent late
increasing to near 100 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late. Showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late
morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms late. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph late shifting to the southeast with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph late shifting to
the south. Chance of rain 90 percent late decreasing to
20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers
and thunderstorms late, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph late shifting to the
south. Chance of rain near 100 percent late decreasing to
20 percent in the morning, then increasing to 30 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely late, then a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph late shifting to the
south. Chance of rain 70 percent late decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 438 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph late.
Chance of rain 90 percent decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms late, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. A slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent decreasing to 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
257 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers and
thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent
decreasing to 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms until late night, then mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning