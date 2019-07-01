TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

TXZ211-012100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-012100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-012100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-012100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ196-012100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-012100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-012100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the

upper 70s coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s coast. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing

to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s inland...around

80 coast.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in

the upper 70s coast.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s inland...

around 80 coast.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-012100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a 40 percent chance. Highs around 90. Light winds late

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-012100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming

mostly cloudy late. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ238-012100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-012100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning

decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-012100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ198-012100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-012100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 40 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds late becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ313-012100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-012100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming south around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-012100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ335-012100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening

increasing to 60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ200-012100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the morning increasing to 50 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ300-012100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds late becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming south increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning decreasing to 50 percent

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-012100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-012100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-012100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to

60 percent after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-012100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows around 80.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-012100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning

increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 40 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ179-012100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-012100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning

increasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-012100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-012100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-012100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy late then becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms late, then a

40 percent chance. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-012100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a 50 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-012100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Mon Jul 1 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A 30 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds late becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent in the

morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy until late night then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 30 percent chance after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

