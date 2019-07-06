TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

TXZ211-060900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-060900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat

index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ337-060900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ437-060900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-060900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-060900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ214-060900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the

morning shifting to the south in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...around 90 coast.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

TXZ210-060900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-060900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-060900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to

109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-060900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s inland...in the upper 70s

coast. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s inland...in the lower 90s coast. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s inland...in the upper 80s

coast.

TXZ438-060900-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-060900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-060900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 103 to

108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-060900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 105 to

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 20 percent chance in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-060900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 20 percent in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ235-060900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-060900-

Coastal Jackson-

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear early in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-060900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-060900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph in the morning shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-060900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-060900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ336-060900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ436-060900-

Matagorda Islands-

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TXZ199-060900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-060900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-060900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-060900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear after midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-060900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear after midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-060900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-060900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy after midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny

in the afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-060900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

112 AM CDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

