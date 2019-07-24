TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms late. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s.
TXZ196-242100-
Brazos-
Including the cities of Bryan and College Station
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ195-242100-
Burleson-
Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s inland...around 70 coast.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s inland...in
the mid 70s coast. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ163-242100-
Houston-
Including the city of Crockett
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers until
late night, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ176-242100-
Madison-
Including the city of Madisonville
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers early in
the morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance
of thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90.
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and
afternoon. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of showers
until late night, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms late. Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the evening, then a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph
late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Wed Jul 24 2019
.TODAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph late increasing to 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
