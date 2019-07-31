TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast

TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

TXZ211-312100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s.

TXZ237-312100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ337-312100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

until late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms likely late in

the afternoon. Not as hot. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ437-312100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms until afternoon, then a 40 percent chance late in

the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-312100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of Bryan and College Station

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ195-312100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-312100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,

Stowell, and Winnie

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph late shifting to the northwest

in the morning, then shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon

then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-312100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ227-312100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,

Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-312100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of Friendswood and League City

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-312100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ438-312100-

Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 80.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms and a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-312100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s.

TXZ213-312100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-312100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ163-312100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-312100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ335-312100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening

decreasing to 20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-312100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds early in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-312100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 90. Light winds late

becoming north around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then becoming

partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ176-312100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph early

in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy

in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny late in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-312100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 30 percent chance. Highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ336-312100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms until late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent

late increasing to 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent in the evening decreasing to

20 percent after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-312100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms late, then a 40 percent chance. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers in the morning,

then a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-312100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds late becoming northwest around 5 mph in

the morning, then shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-312100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds late becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning,

then shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ164-312100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

early in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-312100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

around 5 mph early in the morning shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-312100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly clear in the late evening and early morning then

becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ197-312100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s.

TXZ226-312100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in

the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 90s.

