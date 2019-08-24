TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast
TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
TXZ237-242100-
Inland Brazoria-
Including the cities of Alvin, Angleton, and Pearland
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms
and a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 40 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ337-242100-
Coastal Brazoria-
Including the cities of Clute, Freeport, and Lake Jackson
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers late. Scattered thunderstorms.
Showers likely. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent early in the morning decreasing to
50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ437-242100-
Brazoria Islands-
Including the city of Surfside Beach
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms early in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent late increasing to 70 percent in the
morning, then decreasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms early in the evening. A
chance of showers until late night, then showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms late. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the evening increasing
to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ214-242100-
Chambers-
Including the cities of Anahuac, Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree,
Stowell, and Winnie
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent
in the evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
TXZ238-242100-
Inland Galveston-
Including the cities of Friendswood and League City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent late increasing to 60 percent in the morning, then
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 103 to 108.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ338-242100-
Coastal Galveston-
Including the cities of Dickinson, La Marque, and Texas City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and scattered thunderstorms until
afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers
late in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Inland, light winds late
becoming east around 5 mph in the morning, then shifting to the
south in the afternoon. Coast, south winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Scattered
thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in the
evening increasing to 60 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent
in the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ438-242100-
Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula-
Including the city of Galveston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely late. Scattered thunderstorms. Showers.
Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent
late increasing to 80 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Scattered thunderstorms. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent in the evening increasing to 60 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. Showers likely in the morning. A chance of thunderstorms.
A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent in the morning
decreasing to 50 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 30 percent
chance in the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ235-242100-
Inland Jackson-
Including the cities of Edna and Ganado
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers late, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to
50 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the
afternoon. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ335-242100-
Coastal Jackson-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy until
late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy late in the afternoon.
A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the
morning, then scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in
the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index
readings 103 to 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 30 percent
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 107 to
112.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ313-242100-
Coastal Harris-
Including the cities of Baytown and Pasadena
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent early in the morning increasing to
60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. A chance
of showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent in
the evening increasing to 40 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ236-242100-
Inland Matagorda-
Including the city of Bay City
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent late
increasing to 50 percent in the morning, then decreasing to
40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear after midnight then becoming partly cloudy late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ336-242100-
Coastal Matagorda-
Including the city of Palacios
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late, then showers likely and scattered
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent late increasing to 60 percent
in the morning, then decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing to 40 percent
in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ436-242100-
Matagorda Islands-
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late,
then showers likely and scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent early in
the morning decreasing to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the morning decreasing
to 40 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ227-242100-
Fort Bend-
Including the cities of First Colony, Mission Bend,
Missouri City, Pecan Grove, Rosenberg, and Sugar Land
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ226-242100-
Wharton-
Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy late then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance
of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent early in the morning increasing to
40 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent in the morning increasing to 40 percent in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ213-242100-
Inland Harris-
Including the city of Houston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms
and a chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms early in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms late. Lows in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening decreasing to 20 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ300-242100-
Southern Liberty-
Including the city of Devers
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog late. Isolated thunderstorms late. Showers
likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent early in the morning increasing to 70 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy in the late evening and early morning then becoming
mostly cloudy late. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of
showers early in the evening, then a slight chance of showers in
the evening. A chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent in the evening increasing to 50 percent after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. A chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ200-242100-
Northern Liberty-
Including the cities of Cleveland, Dayton, and Liberty
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Showers likely and
scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent early
in the morning increasing to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening.
Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening
becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ199-242100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. A slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the morning increasing
to 60 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ212-242100-
Waller-
Including the cities of Brookshire, Hempstead, Prairie View,
and Waller
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ211-242100-
Austin-
Including the cities of Bellville and Sealy
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon
then becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. A slight chance
of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the morning
increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat
index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ210-242100-
Colorado-
Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers early in the
morning. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent early in the
morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
slight chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in
the morning increasing to 30 percent in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ197-242100-
Washington-
Including the city of Brenham
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning, then scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index
readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ198-242100-
Grimes-
Including the city of Navasota
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds late becoming
southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 104 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear until late night then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 107 to 112.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ177-242100-
Walker-
Including the city of Huntsville
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in
the morning. Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds late becoming
east around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a
30 percent chance in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ178-242100-
San Jacinto-
Including the cities of Coldspring and Shepherd
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers early in the morning, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Scattered
thunderstorms and a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent
increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ179-242100-
Polk-
Including the cities of Corrigan and Livingston
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. A chance
of showers until afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms in the late
morning and afternoon. Showers likely late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent increasing to 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms late. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent in the evening increasing to
30 percent after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 104 to 109.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a 30 percent chance in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s.
TXZ164-242100-
Trinity-
Including the cities of Groveton and Trinity
327 AM CDT Sat Aug 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late.
Scattered thunderstorms and a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds late becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent increasing to 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms early in the evening. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstor